Midwinter Carnival sparks to life

Thousands have crowded on to the footpaths of the central city for the Dunedin Midwinter Carnival's glowing parade.

A carnival procession featuring more than 1000 people carrying lanterns is travelling from First Church, down Moray Pl, up Stuart St and around the Octagon and back.

More than 100 costumed performers are bringing to life classic fairy tale stories.

The celebrations are set to finish at 8.30pm, but not before the sky is lit with fireworks.