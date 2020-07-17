Pat Cragg

Almost half of the cases of potential academic misconduct at the University of Otago after semester 1 online examinations have been found to be unintentional or resulted from students being naive.

Of the 131 cases reviewed by staff in recent weeks, 61 were determined to be a level one breach.

The university defines level one misconduct as unintentional or naive and reflects that a lack of understanding of acceptable academic practice may have contributed to breaches.

Thirty-seven cases were determined to be a level two breach — considered intentional or a repeat offence — and students were cleared of misconduct in 27 cases.

There were no cases at level three, the most serious category of academic misconduct.

As of 6pm on Thursday, all but six cases had been resolved.

The six cases were either awaiting an investigation outcome or were with the academic integrity office.

Most students were advised of the outcome of their cases at the end of last week or the beginning of this week.

Semester 1 exams were moved online this year, which was a significant shift for the university.

Acting deputy academic vice-chancellor Pat Cragg said the unexpected move to online learning, followed by online exams for all students, had been key elements of an extraordinary year.

"I have been impressed with how quickly the university was able to adapt and move our exam system online and also how the majority of students participated in online exams with complete academic integrity," Prof Cragg said.

"We are pleased that our system for detecting misconduct proved robust in the changed examination environment."

One result was more cases than usual for staff to review, creating a larger workload.

Some students were monitored by software designed to flag suspicious behaviour.

Fifteen of the 131 cases were from ExamSoft exams.

ExamSoft includes a technology that allows for remote checking to deter cheating.

This technology was available for four papers in first-year health sciences and eight in accounting.

The university responds to level one breaches with education on appropriate practice and adjustment to marks to make sure no benefit comes from any misconduct.

Penalties such as zero marks for an assignment or examination can be applied to level two breaches.

grant.miller@odt.co.nz