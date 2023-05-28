Missing Dunedin man found

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police say they have found a man who had been missing since last weekend.
In a Facebook post this week, police said Darren Hohepa was last seen on Great King St about midday last Saturday.
Police said they and Darren’s family had concerns for his welfare, and were appealing for the public's help to locate him.
Police this morning said he had been found and was receiving assistance, and they thanked the public for their assistance.