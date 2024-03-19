Missing Dunedin man last seen a week ago

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police and family have concerns for a missing Dunedin man who was last seen a week ago.
Police today confirmed they were still looking for Jon, 44, who was last seen in Dalmore on Tuesday last week.
He was wearing brown shorts and a charcoal hoodie.
Citing their own and his family's concerns for Jon's wellbeing, police are urging anyone with information to contact them
- Call 111, file number 240317/7508.