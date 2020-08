Paroa Walters. Photo: NZ Police

A missing man who police said might have been in Dunedin has been found safe and well.

Police yesterday said they had concerns for the welfare of Paora Walters (31), who was last seen on July 18, and who could have been in either Gisborne or Dunedin.

Police were wanting to hear from anyone with information about his whereabouts.

An update on the Eastern District Police Facebook page today said Mr Walters had been found safe and well. It did not say where he was found.