Jaaleigh Peek. Photo: NZ Police

A missing Palmerston teenager has been found.

Police confirmed to the Otago Daily Times this morning that Jaaleigh Peek (15), had "returned home safely".

Ms Peek was reported missing from Palmerston by her family on Monday and police said yesterday they had concerns for her wellbeing.

She was believed to have been missing in the Dunedin area.

Police did not say when she was found.