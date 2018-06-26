'Missing' ute, driver found in Dunedin

The vehicle, a green Holden SSV ute, was found in Dunedin. Photo: Supplied

A missing ute that sparked an urgent call for sightings from the police has been found, with the driver, in Dunedin.

Police earlier said they had concerns for the welfare of the driver of the green Holden SSV and were "urgently" calling for sightings of it.

They said the vehicle ''could be heading towards Wanaka, but are urging anyone in the general area to keep an eye out''.

This evening, a police spokeswoman confirmed the ute and the driver had been found in Dunedin.