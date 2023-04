Anita Willems. Photo: NZ Police

A woman who went missing in Dunedin this morning has been found safe and well.

Police called on the public for help to find Anita Willems, who was last seen on Fenton Crescent, Saint Clair about 5am today.

Police said they and Anita’s family had concerns for her welfare.

Police have since advised she has been found safe and well.