Mixed emotions as principal changes schools

Shortly after having his most emotional moment as a principal, Steve Turnbull was back to work clearing drains.

To the Concord School principal, who has resigned, it encapsulated his role perfectly.

Mr Turnbull will leave at the end of the term, on Friday next week, after 12 years as the principal of the school and three as the deputy principal.

He will start as principal of Brockville School at the beginning of term 4.

During last week’s Otago Polyfest celebrations, he was hit with the emotional realisation he was leaving as Concord School pupils performed, bringing some in the audience to tears.

‘‘You’ve got to celebrate those great moments because half an hour later I was in gumboots unblocking the drains in the pouring rain. But that’s a principal’s job.’’

His resignation came with a lot of ‘‘mixed emotions’’, he said.

‘‘It’s sad to be leaving.’’

He will say goodbye to 65 pupils at the school, many of whom he taught as a teaching principal.

‘‘I enjoy working with the children and staff ... it’s challenging trying to do two jobs well.’’

A typical morning for him was spent completing principal duties and the afternoon was spent teaching.

He loved the community feel of the school and would miss that the most, he said.

‘‘Everyone knows everyone. All the teachers know all the kids and the kids know all the teachers.’’

The school’s location overlooking State Highway 1 at the south end of Dunedin made it a ‘‘hidden gem’’, he said

‘‘We’re lucky. [The pupils] have got plenty of room to play.’’

Keeping the children active was part of what he aimed to achieve as a principal.

‘‘Having a scooter and a bike has always been a big part of the school. Keeping kids active at playtime and having things for them to do is really important.’’

His leadership qualities had grown during his time in the role and he would use them at Brockville School.

‘‘I’m a lot more confident and I’m ready for a new challenge.’’

Deputy principal Wendy Ross would be the acting principal for term 4 while the board of trustees searched for a new principal, Mr Turnbull said.

