Moana Pool memberships to be extended

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Moana Pool and gym memberships have been put on hold and will be extended when it reopens, the Dunedin City Council says.

Parks and recreation general manager Robert West said swim school customers would be credited for the missed lessons in term 1 because of the Covid Alert Level 4 restrictions.

There were 959 memberships, including 507 swim members and 452 gym members. Annual memberships cost about $500.

Mr West said for March, revenue from fees and charges from all council pools was down $78,000.

April figures were due next week. Moana Pool is the only one of the council’s pools that would have been open over the period.