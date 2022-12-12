Moderate injuries after two-car crash

One person has moderate injuries after two cars collided in South Dunedin at the weekend.



Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said officers were called to the intersection of Portsmouth Dr and Orari St about 1.20pm yesterday.

A 25-year-old man was turning the corner into Orari St and collided with a 17-year-old man.

The older man admitted causing the crash, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Both cars were damaged.

A St John spokesman said one person was taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz