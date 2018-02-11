Moray Place tops ticket list

A parking warden tickets gets on his motorbike after putting a ticket on a Mini in Moray Pl. Photo: Shawn McAvinue

When a ticket hits your eye, like a big pizza pie, that’s in Moray.

Central Dunedin street Moray Pl has been revealed as the happiest hunting ground for parking wardens.

More tickets were issued in Moray Pl than any other Dunedin street in 2016 and 2017.

Nearly 14,500 parking tickets were issued in the octagonal street in the two years, costing motorists more than $250,000.

For the past two years, the streets rounding off the top four spots have remained the same — Great King St, Filleul St and Stuart St.

However, the fifth place­getter has changed — it was George St in 2016 but Hanover St last year.

In 2016, the five top Dunedin streets, with 20,638 infringements collectively, reaped more than $380,000 in fines for the Dunedin City Council.

Last year, the five leading Dunedin streets, with 16,619 infringements collectively, earned more than $316,000 for the council.

Council compliance, animal and parking services team leader Peter Hanlin said the reasons for the drop in the number and value of infringements included better compliance from motorists and the removal of some metered parks.

Of the six streets, Moray Pl has the most metered parks — 151, 18 more than in Great King St.

In the streets, tickets were also issued for infringements at non­metered parking, such as P10 parking, and for other parking offences, such as parking on a bus stop.

When The Star visited Moray Pl last week, within two minutes a warden had issued tickets to two cars parked on the street near First Church.

A Dunedin woman, who owns one of the vehicles, returned to her Mini soon after the warden issued a $12 ticket.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said she had parked in Moray Pl because it was close to her work but had forgotten to shift her car.

The Mini was in the park for 30 minutes longer than she had paid for.

She had been issued a ticket in Moray Pl before, ‘‘when I was getting mynails done around the corner’’.

The fines were never more than $12, she said.

‘‘It’s not too painful.’’

