More than 60% of southern cases in Dunedin

The number of active Covid cases in the Southern DHB area is closing in on 5000, and more than 3200 of those are in Dunedin.

In its daily breakdown of cases in its area, the SDHB shows that today's 529 new cases take the total number of active cases to 4820.

The local numbers come on a day when the country recorded a record 19,566 new cases, taking the national tally to just under 100,000.

Dunedin recorded 318 new cases today, taking its active case total to 3273.

The next highest tally in the region is Queenstown, where 94 new cases today lifted its active case number to 867.

Invercargill is next on the list with 245 cases, and several other areas have more than 100.

The Ministry of Health said 373 people are in hospitals throughout New Zealand, including one patient in the Southern DHB region. Nine people are in intensive care or a high dependency unit.

Location of new community cases today (PCR & RAT): Northland (329), Auckland (12,530), Waikato (1812), Bay of Plenty (1185), Lakes (376), Hawke’s Bay (168), MidCentral (260), Whanganui (45), Taranaki (165), Tairāwhiti (88), Wairarapa (42), Capital and Coast (691), Hutt Valley (355), Nelson Marlborough (196), Canterbury (740), South Canterbury (37), Southern (529), West Coast (17); Unknown (1).