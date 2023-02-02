More bus cancellations for Dunedin

Sixteen bus services in Dunedin have been cancelled as of 7am today, a slight reduction on 19 services at the same time yesterday, a figure which reached 40 cancellations by the end of the day.

Routes affected include 8, 19, 33, 50 and 63.

Orbus Dunedin urged passengers to check alerts this morning and plan ahead before heading out to the bus stop.

Orbus returned to a full bus timetable for the first time in more than six months yesterday.

"We want to get back to the full timetable for you and we'll get better and better at it," the public transport authority said this morning.

Full live list of cancellations: https://www.orc.govt.nz/public-transport/notifications-and-alerts