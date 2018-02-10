More seating for Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams will perform in Dunedin next Saturday. Photo Getty

A week out from Robbie Williams’ highly anticipated concert at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium, organisers have released additional seating to cater for demand.

A new on-field stand has been introduced, offering additional seated tickets for next Saturday’s Heavy Entertainment Show World Tour concert.

The tickets are limited and priced at $69.99 from www.ticketmaster.co.nz

The singer of Angels, Let Me Entertain You and Feel, who as a solo artist has sold more than 77 million albums, will perform in Dunedin on Saturday, February 17 after playing Auckland’s Spark Arena on February 14.