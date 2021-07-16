More tests needed to confirm source of bacteria

A "do not drink" notice remains in place for water supplies to some communities north of Dunedin as testing for bacteria continues.

Daily sampling of the water network supplying Waikouaiti, Karitane and Hawksbury Village has found no further sign of E. coli, but total coliform tests have detected some bacteria, the Dunedin City Council said this afternoon.

A positive test for E. coli came last week, in a water quality sample taken at Karitane, but daily sampling of the network supplying all three communities has detected no further sign of it since then.

However, results from total coliform tests at Waikouaiti on Sunday and Karitane on Wednesday were being investigated to determine the exact type of bacteria found and the associated risk, DCC Group Manager 3 Waters Tom Dyer said.

As a result, the DCC is once again reminding residents the "do not drink" notice remains in place for those communities.

"Nobody should drink tap water, or use it for food preparation, while the notice remains in force. Water tanks providing safe water remain in all three communities, and residents are urged to continue using them."

Mr Dyer said the source of the E. coli and total coliform results was still being investigated and testing was continuing. Staff and contractors would be busy over the next few days working to flush the network.

The DCC was working with Public Health South on the issue, and both parties needed three days of clear results before being satisfied the water is free of E. coli or coliform bacteria.