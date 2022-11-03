Mosgiel cop call double trouble for brothers

Officers responding to a disorder incident in Mosgiel discovered an 18-year-old with an outstanding warrant as well as his intoxicated brother who had driven to the address, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Taieri Rd about 1.30am today.

When they arrived they located a 18-year-old man who had a warrant out for his arrest, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Officers also discovered the man’s 32-year-old brother was intoxicated and had allegedly driven to the address.

The brother was breath tested and recorded a breath alcohol level of 651mcg, Snr Sgt Bond said.

As a result he had his licence suspended for 28 days and was given a court date, Snr Sgt Bond said.

