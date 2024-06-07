Mosgiel day drinker 'six times over limit'

A man pulled over by police after complaints about his driving in Mosgiel recorded what is thought to be Otago's highest breath alcohol level this year.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers caught up with the 52-year-old man in Gordon Rd around 5.15pm.

Officers asked the man to remain inside his vehicle while they went and got their breath testing device.

However, the man drove off and turned on to Wickliffe St.

He parked up and attempted to slowly ‘‘jog’’ away, but police caught up with him.

The man was arrested and underwent breath testing procedures.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 1628mcg, more than six times the legal limit of 250mcg.

His reading was possibly the highest level recorded in Otago this year.

‘‘It is a concern he recorded that reading at that time of the day in a built up residential area,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

He would appear in Dunedin District Court on June 11.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz