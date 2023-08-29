Mosgiel to Outram first focus

A map that shows the proposed stretch of cycle trail between Mosgiel and Outram. IMAGE: SUPPLIED .

A public meeting about development of cycle trails will cover plenty of territory but will probably focus on a proposed stretch between Mosgiel and Outram.

The feasibility of further extending the link with the Clutha Gold Trail beyond Waihola towards Dunedin has been looked into and results will be shared at the public meeting in Mosgiel on September 12.

Taieri Trails Trust chairman Colin Brown said the first stage of the Taieri trail would cover Mosgiel to Outram.

A 100m suspension bridge would be needed to cross the Taieri River, Mr Brown said.

Getting started at the Waihola end would also be a priority, and it appeared the final stage would be the section in the middle.

The Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board announced there would be updates at the meeting about two other proposed trails.

They are a trail between Mosgiel and Dunedin that would make use of two disused Victorian-era railway tunnels, and a possible extension of the Otago Central trail from Middlemarch.

In a Facebook post, the community board said cycle trails could attract high-value, low-carbon visitors, boosting existing businesses and creating new ones.

"Cycle trails also provide a low-cost recreational and commuting resource for our communities, especially now with the rapid adoption of e-bikes."

The possibility of extending the Otago Central Rail Trail towards Dunedin is in some ways contentious because at least part of the Taieri Gorge railway would need to make way.

Community board chairman Andrew Simms has said looking into its feasibility should ensure the Dunedin City Council makes well-informed decisions about how the gorge asset might best be used.

The meeting will be held at Mosgiel’s Coronation Hall.