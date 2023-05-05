Mosgiel park hit by fires

Fire crews have put out two hedge fires in the span of a week at a Mosgiel park, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman says.

The Fenz spokesman said one appliance responded to the hedge fire in Seddon Park Playground about 8.30pm last night.

The was also damage to the rear fence of a Spey St property from the fire, he said.

A police spokesman said the incident was similar to a fire under same circumstances on the other side of the park on the April 30 where a hedge was set on fire at the rear of a Green Street property.

Police are seeking information from the public around these two incidents, if anybody saw or sees any suspicious activity in this area please report it to police by contacting 105, he said.

