Mosgiel store closure spurred by shopping shifts

The Warehouse in Mosgiel will close early next year. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

The Warehouse Group is citing a change in consumer habits as the reason for the closure of its Mosgiel store.

The national retailer confirmed yesterday that it would the close the branch early next year following a consultation period with its staff.

The Warehouse Group chief store operations officer Ian Carter said there had been changes in customer shopping habits, and more customers were choosing to shop in larger Warehouse stores and online.

‘‘This has been the case in Mosgiel, with many in the area shopping in our nearby store in Dunedin South which also includes Warehouse Stationery.

‘‘We’re committed to supporting our team as best we can through this and we will be working with each of our team members to work through redeploying them to work in one of our other group stores,’’ Mr Carter said.

Mosgiel is the second store The Warehouse Group has decided to shut in Dunedin in the past year, after leaving its central Dunedin site in Maclaggan St in July.

The Warehouse initially closed that store to the public in August last year and it was run as a ‘‘dark store’’ until its lease on the site ran out in July.

After The Warehouse vacated the site, Port Otago bought it for $10.2million to be redeveloped to house the Otago Regional Council.

The Dunedin City Council’s ratepayers database lists Foodstuffs (South Island) Properties Ltd — a subsidiary of supermarket chain Foodstuffs, which owns New World and Pak’nSave — as the owner of The Warehouse’s Mosgiel site.

