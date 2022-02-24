Most Covid cases can manage at home: WellSouth

People queue in cars and on foot to get a Covid test in Dunedin earlier this week. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

With Covid cases rising faster in Southern than many other places in New Zealand, WellSouth says most people who get the virus will be able to safely self-manage at home.

WellSouth medical director Dr Carol Atmore. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

WellSouth medical director Dr Carol Atmore also said residents and students should be assured that health care and support were available when needed.

“Most people, if they are fully vaccinated and otherwise healthy, will be able to self-manage at home,” Dr Atmore said.

“From what we have seen elsewhere, in Auckland and overseas, in people who are fully vaccinated who catch Omicron, it presents like a cold or mild flu and we’ve been living with cold and flu all our lives.”

She said for those who needed more help and care, it was available.

“Some people will get quite unwell and, in some instances, need hospital-level care.

"Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people are particularly prone to this, and I urge all people to get fully vaccinated now, as it’s not too late to get this protection.

"In addition, those with several pre-existing health conditions, or immune-compromised individuals could experience more severe symptoms, and require more support and care,” she said.

“The experience from Auckland is that Māori and Pasifika people experienced poorer health outcomes with Covid as well."

She said pathways were in place to ensure people were cared for appropriately and receive the care, treatments and support they needed.

People in these groups would receive a call from health services to see how they are getting on. Those who needed it would be sent a pulse oximeter.

"Everyone can contact their usual health care provider if they feel they are becoming more unwell, whether they are self-managing or in contact with health provider teams during their Covid illness.”

Dr Atmore said health providers in Southern - WellSouth primary health network, general practices, Southern DHB, St John, Public Health South, MSD and Māori and Pacific providers and others - had been working together to get systems in place for Covid care in the community.

Other support – such as access to regular food and necessities - was being managed by the Ministry of Social Development along with Māori and Pacific Island health providers and other social agencies. Some Supported Isolation and Quarantine (SIQ) facilities were also available for those who can’t safely isolate at home and this is administered and managed by Southern DHB.

She urged people to prepare for dealing with the virus.

“Covid infections rates are rising in our district and people should be assured that we have been preparing for this. There will be disruptions, we will have a few weeks ahead of us where cases will continue to rise, but we have been preparing.

“People should do what they can to be prepared, and look after themselves, but don’t hesitate to seek medical attention when you need it,” Dr Atmore says. “And stay home if you are unwell. It will help stop the spread. Wear your masks, wash your hands, use your QR codes – keep doing the basics right and that will help flatten the curve.”

* If anyone is unwell or your symptoms worsen, contact your general practice, your usual health provider, general practice, Student Health or HealthLine on 0800 611 116.