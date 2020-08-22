Most of DCC roles full-time

Despite reduced hours at some public facilities, ‘‘very few’’ Dunedin City Council staff need to be redeployed while the city is again in Covid-19 Alert Level 2.

As the city shifted to a new mode of life, council staff were continuing to work their full hours, whether that was on site or from home, a council spokeswoman said.

"Across the organisation we have asked staff who are ‘at risk’ (immuno-compromised) or unwell, or staff looking after at-risk or unwell people, to stay at home, to reduce their risk. This is a small number of staff."