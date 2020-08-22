Most of DCC roles full-time

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Despite reduced hours at some public facilities, ‘‘very few’’ Dunedin City Council staff need to be redeployed while the city is again in Covid-19 Alert Level 2.
As the city shifted to a new mode of life, council staff were continuing to work their full hours, whether that was on site or from home, a council spokeswoman said.
"Across the organisation we have asked staff who are ‘at risk’ (immuno-compromised) or unwell, or staff looking after at-risk or unwell people, to stay at home, to reduce their risk. This is a small number of staff."