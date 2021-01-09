Motorcycle accident on Portobello Rd

A motorcycle has crashed on Portobello Rd this afternoon after reportedly skidding on petrol.

The rider has been transported to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries.

Portobello Rd is closed and police are working to put detours in place.

A police spokeswoman said the accident occurred between Wellers St and Sunnybrae Rd about 4.45pm.

A member of the public discovered the scene of the crash and called emergency services.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) and St John also attended.

Police were reportedly told by Fenz they suspected the crash was caused by petrol spilled on the road.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.