Saturday, 9 January 2021

Motorcycle accident on Portobello Rd

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A motorcycle has crashed on Portobello Rd this afternoon after reportedly skidding on petrol. 

    The rider has been transported to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries. 

    Portobello Rd is closed and police are working to put detours in place. 

    A police spokeswoman said the accident occurred between Wellers St and Sunnybrae Rd about 4.45pm. 

    A member of the public discovered the scene of the crash and called emergency services. 

    Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) and St John also attended. 

    Police were reportedly told by Fenz they suspected the crash was caused by petrol spilled on the road. 

    No other vehicles were involved in the crash. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter