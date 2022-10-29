Motorcyclist crashes twice in two days

A Dunedin man crashed twice in as many days on the same road after buying a new motorcycle.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said the 54-year-old man lost control on a gravel portion of Heyward Point Rd and crashed into a grass bank on Wednesday.

On Thursday the man crashed into a wire fence, Sgt Lee said.

The motorcycle was a 2022 Royal Enfield, which had been bought on Wednesday, he said.

A St John spokesman said an ambulance was sent to the first crash and assessed and treated one person at the scene about 12.40pm.

Another ambulance was sent to the same stretch of road about 1.15pm on Thursday and took the rider, who was in a moderate condition, to Dunedin Hospital.