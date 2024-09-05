Motorcyclist critically hurt inTaieri Mouth crash

A motorcyclist was left in a critical condition after sliding down a bank and hitting a tree near Taieri Mouth.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Finlayson St near Taieri Beach after a 64-year-old man on a motorbike crashed at 5.30pm yesterday.

The man failed to take the corner, slid off the road and rolled down a bank, hitting a tree.

He was taken to hospital with critical injuries to his chest and back.

He is still in Dunedin Hospital and the serious crash unit would investigate the causes of the crash, Snr Sgt Bond said.

