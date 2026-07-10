Motorcyclist critically injured in crash north of Dunedin

Traffic has been diverted from State Highway One to the narrow, gravel Leith Valley Rd following the crash. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

One person has been seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on State Highway One just north of Dunedin.

A police spokesman said the crash occurred at about 3.30pm between Pine Hill Rd and Leith Valley Rd.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said one person had been taken to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition.

The crash has closed SH1 to southbound traffic at the Leith Valley Rd intersection.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.

It is the second serious crash in Otago this afternoon, after five people were injured in a two-vehicle accident near Milton earlier in the day.