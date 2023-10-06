Motorcyclist seriously hurt in north Dunedin crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

A motorcyclist was seriously hurt when he was hit by a car which drove through a give-way in north Dunedin.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to the intersection of Anzac Ave and Ravensbourne Rd at 2.30pm yesterday after reports of a collision between a car and a motor scooter.

The 35-year-old woman driving the car was pulling put of a give-way on to Ravensbourne Rd.

The woman did not notice the 60-year-old rider as he was in her blind spot, Sgt Lee said.

Hato Hone St John said an ambulance transported the man to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.