Motorist 'deliberately rams' cyclist in central Dunedin

Police have slammed the behaviour of a motorist who they say deliberately accelerated into a cyclist in central Dunedin at the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Darryl Lennane this afternoon called for witnesses to the incident on George St at the intersection with St Andrew St about 3.30pm on Sunday.

The cyclist was riding north on George St and was hit from behind by a car after he stopped for a red light at the intersection, Sgt Lennane said.



"The tyre of the cyclist’s bike became stuck under the vehicle and he was attempting to remove it when the male driver of the vehicle began tooting his horn at him.

"The cyclist managed to free his bike and as he did so, the driver accelerated into him," he said.

The victim then moved to the side of the road while the motorist drove away north on George St.

"Thankfully, the cyclist was uninjured and his bike was not damaged, however this behaviour is completely unacceptable and we want to locate the driver of the car involved."

The car was a blue Subaru station wagon and the driver was the only person in the vehicle.

The victim said there was a number of people in the area at the time who witnessed the altercation and some appeared to be taking video or photos on their phones.

"Unfortunately none of these people have contacted police at this stage," Sgt Lennane said.

"We really want to hear from these people in order to piece together more information about what happened."

Anyone who witnessed the incident was asked to contact Dunedin police immediately on (03) 471-4800.