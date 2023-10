Firefighters at the scene of the crash. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Traffic is flowing again on the main route into Dunedin from the south after a crash reduced the motorway to one lane near Saddle Hill.

The crash and a subsequent spill had reduced SH1 to one lane east of Kinmont Park heading towards the city.

Photo: Waka Kotahi

In an update at 3.15pm Waka Kotahi said the route was now clear and delays had eased.