Motorway mayhem as driver dodges ducklings

Two vehicles were damaged - but no humans or ducks hurt - after a driver swerved to avoid hitting 10 ducklings on a Dunedin motorway.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police responded to a crash involving several vehicles on the southern motorway (SH1) at 11am yesterday.

A driver had attempted to avoid hitting a duck, along with her ducklings, that were crossing the road, Sgt Lee said.

It was unclear how the ducks ended up on the motorway, but they appeared to have become stranded by a concrete barrier, Sgt Lee said,

There were no reported injuries to the drivers, the duck or the ducklings, he said.

The two vehicles damaged in the collision were towed from the scene.

