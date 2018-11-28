Mourners farewell legendary Dunedin broadcaster

neil_collins_funeral.jpg Mourners pack the Glenroy Auditorium for the Neil Collins' funeral today. Photo: David Loughrey

Mourners have packed the Glenroy Auditorium for the funeral of Dunedin broadcaster and city councillor Neil Collins.

Mr Collins(77) died on November 17 after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia just three weeks before.

His funeral started today at 11am.

Although he retired from Radio Dunedin in 2015, Mr Collins (77) continued to fill in when needed at the station, and was still on air last month.

He has been remembered as a great communicator with "a wonderful gentle way'' who interviewed many of the major names in music including The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

Mr Collins began his career as a 17-year-old volunteer at 4XD in 1958.

He was involved in 16 radiothons, eight telethons and two Miss New Zealand Shows, and presented television weather and news.

He was awarded a Queens Service Medal in 1990 for community services, and was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2009 for his services to broadcasting, local government and the community.

He was elected to the Dunedin City Council in 1989, and served as a councillor from 1989 to 1998 and from 2000 to his retirement from the council in 2013.

Former Dunedin mayor Peter Chin said Mr Collins was ``a very positive person for Dunedin'', who promoted the city at every opportunity.