The speed limit in Mt Cargill Rd is set to be reduced to 60kmh later this year. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

The speed limit in Mt Cargill Rd is set to drop to 60kmh from 80kmh, but the Dunedin City Council has backed off from implementing more wide-ranging rural speed limit reductions.

The council’s regulatory subcommittee met on Wednesday to revoke 70kmh reductions voted in at a meeting last October after receiving advice from the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA).

The advice said 70kmh limits could only be implemented with NZTA’s approval, and this approval was unlikely to be forthcoming under its current rules.

Roads that would have been covered included Blackhead Rd, Green Island Bush Rd, Brighton Rd, Saddle Hill Rd, Three Mile Hill Rd, Halfway Bush Rd, Highcliff Rd and Harington Point Rd.

Council staff had recommended the 70kmh reductions be revoked, and new 60kmh speed limits not requiring NZTA approval be implemented instead.

Instead Crs Andrew Whiley, Jim O’Malley, Rachel Elder and Mike Lord, who comprise the panel considering amendments to the speed limits bylaw, allowed most of the recommended motions to lapse, effectively maintaining the current speed limits across the roads.

The exceptions were for Mt Cargill Rd, Green Rd and Shortcut Rd to the north of the city.

Cr O’Malley moved that those roads be reduced to 60kmh, and said the panel had received strong community feedback in favour of a reduction.

After having performed a site visit and driven on the roads in question, it was clear a speed limit of 60kmh was appropriate, he said.

The motion was carried unanimously.

The new limits will be ratified at a future full council meeting, and come into effect on December 6 of this year.

andrew.marshall@odt.co.nz