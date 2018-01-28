Much achieved 'under the radar'

Dunedin’s community boards are returning to the serious business of serving local communities during 2018. The Star reporters contacted the chairs of the community boards and asked them to respond to two questions:

1. What were the board’s biggest achievements last year?

2. What are the board’s priorities for this year?

Steve Walker at the St Leonards end-point of the harbourside cycleway-walkway. The completionof the shared pathway to Port Chalmers remains the board’s top priority. PHOTO: STAR FILES

West Harbour Community Board chairman Steve Walker

ACHIEVEMENTS

There was a plethora of small,"under the radar'' achievements last year and credit must go to Dunedin City Council staff for their hard work on many of these issues.

Of greater note was the success in removing the Moller Arch and relocating the plaque to a more convenient location.

The installation of a speed indicator in Port Chalmers has been met with widespread applause and has certainly cut traffic speeds!

The continuing sycamore control, ongoing beautification projects and traction on better maintaining some of our harbour assets are also achievements worth noting.

PRIORITIES

Completion of the cycle-walkway to Port Chalmers has been top of our"wish list'' for as long as the board can remember.

There has been disappointment over the slow progress of this project but the NZTA assures us that it is still fully committed, so we expect to see some tangible progress during this year.

Any further delays will not be through our lack of trying!

We would also like to see a more committed approach from council in planning to mitigate the problems associated with sea level rise/encroachment along much of the roading network that extends beyond Careys Bay and out to Aramoana.

Finally, the board would like council to set aside significant funding in the LTP [long-term plan] for a considerable upgrade of the streetscape in the historical centre of Port Chalmers - a long-overdue improvement will significantly enhance the visitor experience of our cruise ship market and increasing numbers of other international and domestic tourists.