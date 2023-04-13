Multi-car crash on Southern Motorway

A multi-car collision is causing traffic delays between Mosgiel and Dunedin this evening.

Police said they received reports of a collision involving up to seven cars on the Southern Motorway (State Highway 1), between the Saddle Hill on-ramp and the Quarry Rd off-ramp, about 4.45pm.

The crash happened in the downhill lane heading towards Mosgiel, the spokesman said.

No one was reported injured.

Traffic was backing up and drivers should expect delays, he said.

Meanwhile, emergency services were also called to a two-car crash in Mosgiel minutes earlier.

A police spokesman said the collision happened in Gordon Rd, between Park St and Hagart-Alexander Dr, about 4.25pm.

It was believed one person had minor injuries.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz