Multiple injuries after car crashes into power pole in Dunedin

A person is in a serious condition and several others have minor injuries after a car hit a power pole in Brockville this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said the car crashed in Brockville Rd, between Ettrick St and Charters St, about 3pm.

The road is completely blocked because the power pole is across the road and lines are down.

The front of the car was crushed after hitting a power pole. Photo: Craig Baxter

She said St John Ambulance, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the local power authority are in attendance.

A reporter at the scene said the front of the car was crushed in the crash.

There were two fire appliances and at least two police cars at the scene.

It appeared as though the pole was hit with some force.

In the immediate aftermath of the crash Brockville Rd was closed and traffic was being diverted along Charters St.