Tuesday, 15 December 2020

3.44 pm

Multiple injuries after car crashes into power pole in Dunedin

    By John Lewis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A person is in a serious condition and several others have minor injuries after a car hit a power pole in Brockville this afternoon.

    A police spokeswoman said the car crashed in Brockville Rd, between Ettrick St and Charters St, about 3pm.

    The road is completely blocked because the power pole is across the road and lines are down.

    The front of the car was crushed after hitting a power pole. Photo: Craig Baxter
    The front of the car was crushed after hitting a power pole. Photo: Craig Baxter
    She said St John Ambulance, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the local power authority are in attendance.

    A reporter at the scene said the front of the car was crushed in the crash.

    There were two fire appliances and at least two police cars at the scene.

    It appeared as though the pole was hit with some force.

    In the immediate aftermath of the crash Brockville Rd was closed and traffic was being diverted along Charters St.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Advertising Feature

    cgg_caro_header2.png

    kids_button.jpegunder_50_button.jpegunder_100_button.jpegover_100_button.jpeg

     

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter