Mural for Family Works

Presbyterian Support Otago’s Family Works mural was unveiled on Tuesday. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Guthrie House has been added to the list of Dunedin buildings sporting street art.

Artists Aroha Novak and Guy Howard-Smith painted the mural for Presbyterian Support Otago (PSO) on the side of the building off Moray Pl, which it owns, to highlight the importance of its Family Works programme.

The mural design depicts the outcome of the family programme — happy, strong and positive children.

PSO chief executive Gillian Bremner was thrilled with the mural, which was completed this week.

‘‘I think it’s wonderful.

‘‘The whole purpose of using this space ... is contributing to the street art landscape in Dunedin and telling a story.’’

It took more than 70 litres of paint and 150 hours over two weeks to complete.

Mr Howard-Smith painted the children’s faces and hands, while Ms Novak did the clothing and shoes. It is the fifth piece they have done together.

Mrs Bremner is stepping down from her role as chief executive this year so was pleased the mural was completed while she was still with PSO.

PSO communications and marketing manager Warren Rosser said the art was in a prime location for tourists to see, as it was right across the street from First Church.

‘‘This has been about bringing the wall to life and telling a story.’’

★ A quiz and auction night will be held on March 6 at The Kensington to help pay for the cost of the mural. Tickets are available from PSO reception.

