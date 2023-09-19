Museum hosting archive of artworks, compositions

Alice Waterman admires one of the many artworks on display as part of the Micro-Folie Digital Museum exhibition at Tūhura Otago Museum. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Art and music aficionados who dream of visiting the Louvre, the Palace of Versailles, the Pompidou Centre or the Paris Philharmonic need only visit Tūhura Otago Museum to get their fix now.

The museum recently became the first establishment in New Zealand to host the Micro-Folie Digital Museum — a digital archive of famous artworks and compositions from around the world.

Inspired by the Folies du Parc de La Villette and created in partnership with the French Ministry of Culture, the archive will give museum visitors unprecedented access to the collections of celebrated cultural institutions until October 11.

As a result, visitors will be able to view more than 1000 pieces, free of charge.

Its 12 founding partners include institutions such as the Palace of Versailles, the Pompidou Centre, the Louvre, the Musee National Picasso, Musee du Quai Branly, Philharmonie de Paris, Reunion des Musees Nationaux-Grand Palais, Universcience, Institut du Monde Arabe, Musee d’Orsay, Opera National de Paris and Festival d’Avignon, which have opened up their digital doors to art enthusiasts everywhere.

Museum exhibitions and creative services head Craig Scott said the selection of works spanned centuries and sampled many different movements, and the exhibition was designed to let people focus on what they most wanted to see.

"It’s a very interactive, customisable experience.

"You could watch looping floor-to-ceiling projections on the walls of the Beautiful Science Gallery, or pick up a tablet to take a closer, more selective look at the collections.

"We wanted it to be something you could stumble across and get absorbed by, regardless of how familiar you are with the art."

