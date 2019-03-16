Museum sleepovers popular

Otago Museum. Photo: ODT files

Educational sleepovers by school groups at the Otago Museum continue to be a popular option 82 sleepovers having been held last year.

The sleepover visits were earlier suspended for several months during construction work and before the opening of the museum's Tuhura Otago Community Trust Science Centre in December 2017.

The museum has recently been working to redevelop the sleepover programme to include more activity options linked to the natural sciences, a recent museum report says.