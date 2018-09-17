Music for a cause

Monday, 17 September 2018

    Photo: Peter McIntosh
    Smitha Randhir (green dress) leads the Natyaloka carnatic music group at a Kerala relief concert at Otakou Marae on Saturday.

    A crowd of more than 350 was treated to a night of classical South Indian music and dance.

    Natyaloka School of Indian Dance director Swaroopa Unni said it was a "really successful" night.

    "Everyone has come together for a common cause. We’ve had massive support from the Dunedin community for the event."

    This included input from the Otakou Runaka.

    The concert raised more than $2000 for the relief effort in Kerala. The South Indian state was hit with devastating floods in July and August which killed 483 people.

