Music for a cause

Photo: Peter McIntosh

Smitha Randhir (green dress) leads the Natyaloka carnatic music group at a Kerala relief concert at Otakou Marae on Saturday.

A crowd of more than 350 was treated to a night of classical South Indian music and dance.

Natyaloka School of Indian Dance director Swaroopa Unni said it was a "really successful" night.

"Everyone has come together for a common cause. We’ve had massive support from the Dunedin community for the event."

This included input from the Otakou Runaka.

The concert raised more than $2000 for the relief effort in Kerala. The South Indian state was hit with devastating floods in July and August which killed 483 people.