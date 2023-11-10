Mystery solved after injured pair turn up at Dunedin Hospital

Photo: ODT files

A call from the public helped police solve a mystery after two people turned up at Dunedin Hospital with injuries consistent with having been in a car crash.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said a 45-year-old man was bought into the emergency department at 6am yesterday with serious injuries consistent with having been in a car crash.

One hour later, a member of the public called police advising they had located a crashed vehicle sitting in a ditch in Blueskin Rd.

The same morning, a 33-year-old man showed up to the emergency department also with injuries.

The 33-year-old later admitted the pair were involved in the crash in Blueskin Rd.

Inquiries were ongoing.

