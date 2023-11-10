Friday, 10 November 2023

Mystery solved after injured pair turn up at Dunedin Hospital

    The 11 patients were discharged from the emergency department rather than wards. Photo: ODT file
    A call from the public helped police solve a mystery after two people turned up at Dunedin Hospital with injuries consistent with having been in a car crash.

    Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said a 45-year-old man was bought into the emergency department at 6am yesterday with serious injuries consistent with having been in a car crash.

    One hour later, a member of the public called police advising they had located a crashed vehicle sitting in a ditch in Blueskin Rd.

    The same morning, a 33-year-old man showed up to the emergency department also with injuries.

    The 33-year-old later admitted the pair were involved in the crash in Blueskin Rd.

    Inquiries were ongoing.

    laine.priestley@odt.co.nz

     

