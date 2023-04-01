National Party chooses Hillend farmer to contest Taieri seat

Stephen Jack

Balclutha farmer Stephen Jack has been named as the new National Party candidate for Taieri.

Mr Jack said he was excited to join the campaign for the general election in October, and would be looking at key areas of concern for local farmers such as innovative farming practices, regulations, "cutting red tape" and the cost-of-living crisis.

“As a farmer myself, I understand that communities across Taieri rely on the contribution our farmers make and National understands this contribution stretches to our entire economy.

"If I earn the right to represent Taieri as part of Chris Luxon’s National team, I’ll advocate for farmers to be able to get on with doing what they do best," Mr Jack said.

Mr Jack, who is married with three daughters, has been working his family’s Hillend sheep and beef farm since 2005 and has served on the Otago Federated Farmers executive and the rural water scheme advisory group.

A National spokesman said Mr Jack brought extensive knowledge and experience of New Zealand agriculture as he has worked in a range of roles from hands-on to advisory throughout the lower South Island.

“Investing in our young people here in Taieri will be another priority for National and me, and I can’t wait to campaign on our plans to back kids to succeed," he said.

“I have a history of getting difficult jobs done and delivering for people — it’s what farmers do.

"We can only deliver these strong plans under a National government and that’s what I’ll be campaigning relentlessly for here in Taieri.”