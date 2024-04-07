Neighbours alert Caversham family to roof fire

Fire trucks line the hill in Embo St as crews respond to a fire at a property in the street. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

A fire in the roof of a Dunedin home sparked an emergency callout this afternoon, after neighbours spotted smoke coming from the property.

Four fire trucks responded to the blaze in Embo St, Caversham about 1.20pm.

The home owners, who did not wish to be named, said there was a fire in their roof space but they did not know what had caused it.

They were alerted to the fire by a neighbour who phoned them to say smoke could be seen rising from the property.

"The kids are really upset, they’ve gone up to the neighbours."

While they smelt the smoke themselves, they did not know where it was coming from and thought it was from another property, one of the owners said.

Firefighters could be seen positioning a ladder in the home’s living room so they could climb into the roof.

Senior Station Officer Michael Johnston said crews had arrived at the scene to find the roof involved in a fire.

"Crews have made entry to the roof space to extinguish the fire, and so now we’re just currently making sure it’s totally extinguished."

Crews had done a good job at extinguishing the fire and to save the rest of the house.

At this stage there was no sense of what had caused the fire and an investigation would need to take place, SSO Johnston said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz