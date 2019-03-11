New interpreter service for Dunedin's former refugees

Former refugees living in Dunedin will soon have access to a new interpreter service to help access community services.

The pilot scheme - a joint initiative between the Dunedin City Council and Southern District Health Board (SDHB) - is expected to start later this month, it was announced this afternoon.

The council is providing the funding from an $80,000 annual budget, earmarked for migrant and refugee groups, while the SDHB would co-ordinate the new service.

Council community development and events manager Joy Gunn said, with more than 400 former refugees now living in Dunedin, and 180 more expected each year, the new service would address a "significant barrier'' to becoming part of the community.

The Red Cross already provided support services for up to 12 months after a refugee was settled, and central government funded English language classes, but gaps remained.

That included a lack of funding to help refugees access legal, immigration, budgeting and other community services, she said.

The SDHB already provided an interpreter service for health providers, so it "made sense'' to work with the health board, she said.

The new service would begin by providing Arabic interpreters, but would be expanded once Dunedin becomes a resettlement centre for Afghan families.

SDHB refugee health programme lead Wesley Bachur said the new initiative was "very exciting''.

"While former refugees settle in and learn English, we really want to ensure they are able to communicate with community services in Dunedin.

"We know that the more people are able to integrate into their new environments, the better this is for their greater wellbeing and overall health and removing language barriers is a key part of this.''

The initiative was also believed to be the first of its kind involving a partnership between a council and district health board.

The pilot scheme would be evaluated over coming months to see how it was used, she said.