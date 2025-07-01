New movement . . .

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Contractors move equipment on to the south end of the new Dunedin hospital’s inpatients building site yesterday.
It comes as news that a contract for the $1.88 billion inpatients building at the former Cadbury site is due to be signed shortly, meaning construction can resume.
Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora is expected to send CPB Contractors a letter saying it plans to hire the firm to construct the inpatients building.