New movement . . .

PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Contractors move equipment on to the south end of the new Dunedin hospital’s inpatients building site yesterday.

It comes as news that a contract for the $1.88 billion inpatients building at the former Cadbury site is due to be signed shortly, meaning construction can resume.

Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora is expected to send CPB Contractors a letter saying it plans to hire the firm to construct the inpatients building.