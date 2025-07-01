New movement . . .

Tuesday, 1 July 2025

    PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN
    Contractors move equipment on to the south end of the new Dunedin hospital’s inpatients building site yesterday.

    It comes as news that a contract for the $1.88 billion inpatients building at the former Cadbury site is due to be signed shortly, meaning construction can resume.

    Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora is expected to send CPB Contractors a letter saying it plans to hire the firm to construct the inpatients building. 

     

     

