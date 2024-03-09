New role for former DCC executive

Simon Pickford. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A former Dunedin City Council executive has taken a chief executive job on the West Coast.

Former Dunedin City Council community services general manager Simon Pickford was announced yesterday as the new Buller District Council chief executive.

Mr Pickford worked at the DCC for nine years, with responsibility for library services, parks and recreation, events and community development, museums and galleries.

In December, Buller’s temporary chief executive Steve Gibling, of Invercargill, gave notice of his resignation to be closer to family. He had been going to stay until August, but will instead leave this month.

Buller Mayor Jamie Cleine said Mr Pickford would be moving to Westport and buying a house.

He had 20 years’ experience in local government and had long tenures with his employers. His Buller contract is for five years.

Mr Cleine said the new chief executive also brought emergency management experience, as a previous controller and welfare manager, with experience of the 2015 Dunedin floods.

The council received 74 applications for the vacancy.

Mr Pickford said he was "honoured and excited" to step into the role.

He would bring an open and collaborative leadership approach, while the council said he had an ability to develop high-performing teams.

"The opportunity to work closely with such a dedicated team and to engage with the vibrant Buller community is something I’m really looking forward to. It was the beauty and unique character of the Buller region which attracted me to this role, as well as the sense of unity and resilience among its people."

The council has had a succession of acting chief executives since the previous incumbent Sharon Mason left in December 2022.

Ms Mason started in 2018 and replaced Andy Gowland-Douglas, who had been only two years into her five-year contract.

Ms Gowland-Douglas joined the council in May 2016 after her predecessor, Paul Wylie, resigned "for personal reasons" 11 months before his five-year contract was due to end.

— Greymouth Star / Staff reporter