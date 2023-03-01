New venue for book sale

Volunteer Bill Cochrane lays out books on tables at the Edgar Centre yesterday ahead of the Regent Theatre Book Sale, which starts on Friday. The event, which was previously hosted at Regent Theatre, is set to be the first hosted at the Edgar Centre after it was cancelled last year because of Covid-19.

REPORT: TITUS LAMBERT-LANE / PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Kath Wallace, who is helping organise the event, said she felt nervous about the setup as there were some "big spaces to fill" at the indoor stadium.

"It’s like a jigsaw ... I’ll be excited on the day it starts," Mrs Wallace said.

This year’s sale will be held over Friday and Saturday from 10am to 10pm. She thanked all the volunteers, who yesterday still had 1800 boxes of books to put on display.

"Without the people of Dunedin, we wouldn’t have this."