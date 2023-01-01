New Year revellers well behaved in South

Dunedin welcomed in the new year in an orderly and family-oriented fashion, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said there was a "well-behaved" crowd of several thousand in the Octagon for new year festivities, and only three arrests were made.

A 27-year-old man was arrested in the Octagon for disorder, after being kicked out of bar and "making a nuisance of himself".

A 29-year-old man was has been charged with allegedly assaulting a woman on Princes St, and a 25-year-old man who got into a fight with another man was found to be breaching release conditions by drinking alcohol He was arrested and held to appear.

He said two drink-drivers were caught at checkpoints: a 31-year-old man who was driving his mates home from a party recorded a breath alcohol level of 587mcg, and has been charged; and a 19-year-old man recorded 748mcg, and a blood sample was taken.

A 31-year-old man caught driving while suspended was charged and had his car impounded.

In Queenstown police say that overall they were "very happy'' with how the night went.

Senior Sergeant Glenn Wilkinson said there were large crowds in the CBD "but the vast majority were in good spirits and well-behaved".

He said only three arrests were made, one for disorderly behaviour and two for fighting.

He said police also assisted firefighters at a large grass fire on Littles Rd just after midnight, "which was most likely caused by fireworks".

"My understanding is that there was no injuries, and no property damage.''