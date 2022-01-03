Night moves

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Sweat, songs and smooth moves greeted the new year at a public Zumba class held at Dunedin Railway Station at 1am on New Year’s Day.

About 20 hardy souls took part in the class, billed as the first to take place in the world in 2022. The class was run by Zumba instructor Paola Miraglia-Hill, who said she was running the class without charging to assist Dunedin residents to ‘‘create healthy habits’’ going into the new year.

Zumba is a fitness programme that combines Latin and international music with dance moves, and often incorporates interval training — alternating fast and slow rhythms — to help improve cardiovascular fitness.