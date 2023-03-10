No charge made for parking during failure of system

Dunedin drivers unable to pay for parking using the Pay My Park app yesterday morning have been assured they will not be charged for their stay.

Pay My Park was unable to be used before coming back online about 1pm.

"If you have parked and are unable to pay due to this fault, your parking is free for the maximum stay allowed. Please note, the maximum stay in the area you are parked does still apply," Dunedin City Council customer services said in an email.

In some car parks, such as the one beside the Dunedin Railway Station, the maximum period is all day.

A DCC spokesman said the provider of the app suffered an IT outage and the service was temporarily unavailable nationwide.

"Our parking officers will not be issuing infringement notices for non-payment while the outage continues, but will be chalking tyres and ticketing those which overstay the maximum time limit for their park," the spokesman said.